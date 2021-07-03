Bracket fitment for a Powermaster 150amp 1-wire alternator in a 3.8L

So my niece has my 84 3.8L hatch now, and I installed a new stereo system and she ordered LED halo lights. I know from some videos that the lights suck up enough juice to cause problems with the stock alternator, so she went out and bought a Powermaster 150amp 1-wire alternator that O'Reilly's and Powermaster said would fit in the car. Model number is 8-57140, pic attached. With the bottom bolt installed the side of the alternator hits the bracket. The top mounting hole is several inches away from the bracket hole. I wedged the Powermaster in place and tightened the belt and made a cardboard template in the shape of a new bracket I think I can make that mounts on the top mounting hole and uses one of the bolts for the current bracket, plus one hole on the end for the Powermaster. Before I go through that does anyone know of a bracket that already fits on a 3.8L? Powermaster makes one for the 5.0 but that's not gonna work on the 3.8. I saw some guys were able to grind down the bracket on different Mustangs and get it to work, but I don't think that's possible with this one because it's just too far off.