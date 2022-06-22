Brake and Fuel line replacement

limp

limp

wrap a little cheese around it and its a done
Oct 4, 2020
2,019
1,362
133
67
Florida
So my " grocery getter" has gotten a bit out of control here lately... I do NOT want a full restoration on it, just want to make a safe and dependable occasional driver.

Engine is out, crossmember/K member is out. ( which is WAY more than I planned) after I get the dash out, I will address a new booster and any clutch/brake pedal bushings or cable at that time..... So now it the time to replace some items that will be much easier to get to than later....

Back to my brake/Fuel line header..... Mine don't look too bad, but there is some corrosion on them, the brackets being the worse... 83, so they have been on this car almost 40 years.. The last car I did the hard lines were all rusted and shot, so it was a no brainer, while these are just " old and corroded a bit"???

Should I replace them? If so now would be the time.......
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
38,580
14,502
224
Massachusetts
I did

I bought SS brake lines as a replacement and replaced everything but the axle mounted lines (will do those at a later date)

www.sstubes.com

Replacement Fuel and Brake Lines | SS Tubes/Fine Lines

Need new pre bent fuel lines for your car or truck? Maybe you need new brakes lines with an OEM like fit. SSTubes carries the highest quality steel and stainless automotive lines. Shop now.
www.sstubes.com www.sstubes.com
 
limp

limp

wrap a little cheese around it and its a done
Oct 4, 2020
2,019
1,362
133
67
Florida
Mustang5L5 said:
I did

I bought SS brake lines as a replacement and replaced everything but the axle mounted lines (will do those at a later date)

www.sstubes.com

Replacement Fuel and Brake Lines | SS Tubes/Fine Lines

Need new pre bent fuel lines for your car or truck? Maybe you need new brakes lines with an OEM like fit. SSTubes carries the highest quality steel and stainless automotive lines. Shop now.
www.sstubes.com www.sstubes.com
Click to expand...
What condition were your brake lines in?
 
limp

limp

wrap a little cheese around it and its a done
Oct 4, 2020
2,019
1,362
133
67
Florida
General karthief said:
The 'snow ball effect' sets in :jester:
Click to expand...
LOL so funny arent you.... I can't stand it when things arent right......
there was some slight surface rust on the Kmember, so I pulled it, wired wheeled it and etch primered the bare spots, priimered all of it, then sprayed it black... Been removing some brackets, bolts and fasteners, wire wheel them, paint them and reinstall.....
The radiator support area had some rusty spots, wired wheeled and sanded the the primer paint ritual... Of course I am using rust oleum, which takes about a week to dry......... I SHOULD sand down the entire engine compartment and paint it, but then I would have to have some paint matched ( body color) and it would look nicer than the entire car........ Snow ball effect is correct......
This is NOT what I wanted to do here...............
I should be at the Coffee shop with the other geezers fixing the worlds problems
DSCF0726.JPG
DSCF1034.JPG
 
Last edited:
limp

limp

wrap a little cheese around it and its a done
Oct 4, 2020
2,019
1,362
133
67
Florida
Mustang5L5 said:
Original, dark grey oxidation, not too bad but it was one of those things where "while i'm here..."
Click to expand...
My Master cylinder is removed and i pushed the nuts back on the brake line there, and its pretty rusty.......
 
rednotch

rednotch

Founding Member
Aug 14, 2000
147
8
18
south jersey
www.cardomain.com
For just oem type stuff, I've used classic tube prebent lines on a few crusty fox bodies I've had over the years, anything that lived in NY or above states had crusty lines by the time they ended up in my hands. If you don't care about oem or want to do some custom routing order a roll of niccop line and fittings
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
38,580
14,502
224
Massachusetts
limp said:
My Master cylinder is removed and i pushed the nuts back on the brake line there, and its pretty rusty.......
Click to expand...


I'd change them out then. You don't need Stainless. They have a standard steel line as well. You could also just run your own but I suck at flaring brake lines.

I personally like the SS lines, but you don't see them with all the EFI stuff back in the engine bay
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ThinBlue502
Should have 5 lugged when I went Cobra, but I didn’t.
Replies
23
Views
685
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
ThinBlue502
ThinBlue502
B
Stripped - REAR UPPER BRAKE HOSE BRACKET
Replies
4
Views
262
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Blueinfan
B
H
Newly Purchased 1986 LX 5.0
Replies
55
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Boostedpimp
Boostedpimp
V
Brakes 1985 Mustang Front Cobra Brake Conversion
Replies
3
Views
195
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
7
1987 Mustang 2.3 help
Replies
12
Views
231
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
vristang
vristang
Top Bottom