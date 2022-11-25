Brake Bleeding Trick

For those of you who fix your own

A plastic (or metal) master cylinder cap, can be drilled and used as a power brake bleeder

!/16 drill bit, drilled thru the cap and the rubber

Shop air (real light) pressure on top of the cap blowing slight pressure in the reservoir

Then crack all the lines and go to town

About 30 seconds of that and even the most ignorant Master Cylinder or HCU will be bled out

I learned this after / during the 4x4 Air Rooster MC recall (I replaced about a thousand master cylinders) on those

Great thing is you can walk away mid procedure and still be okay (the vehicle just continues to gravity bleed)

Good luck