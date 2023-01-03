Brake Booster vs Bleeding Brakes

On my journey of this 1986 GT Vert, I only have 2 things wrong with the car keeping it from drivable, that being steering pump and my brakes. I have the steering pump taken care of, but the brakes im a little confused on. The brakes ONLY work when the pedal is to the ground, but when you jab at the pedal, it will toughen up and brake better. I cant tell if its the brake booster or the brakes needing to be bled. Theres great vacuum going to the brake booster, but I dont know how to test it either than that. Is there a guaranteed way to test it without just dumping money on a new brake booster?