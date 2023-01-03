Brake Booster vs Bleeding Brakes

BigSlappy

BigSlappy

Member
Sep 4, 2022
13
4
13
18
Buffalo, New York
On my journey of this 1986 GT Vert, I only have 2 things wrong with the car keeping it from drivable, that being steering pump and my brakes. I have the steering pump taken care of, but the brakes im a little confused on. The brakes ONLY work when the pedal is to the ground, but when you jab at the pedal, it will toughen up and brake better. I cant tell if its the brake booster or the brakes needing to be bled. Theres great vacuum going to the brake booster, but I dont know how to test it either than that. Is there a guaranteed way to test it without just dumping money on a new brake booster?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


TOOLOW91

TOOLOW91

If you're the village idiot what's that make me?
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
8,015
8,030
234
S.I.NY
BigSlappy said:
On my journey of this 1986 GT Vert, I only have 2 things wrong with the car keeping it from drivable, that being steering pump and my brakes. I have the steering pump taken care of, but the brakes im a little confused on. The brakes ONLY work when the pedal is to the ground, but when you jab at the pedal, it will toughen up and brake better. I cant tell if its the brake booster or the brakes needing to be bled. Theres great vacuum going to the brake booster, but I dont know how to test it either than that. Is there a guaranteed way to test it without just dumping money on a new brake booster?
Click to expand...
Usually a bad booster will be rock solid not sink to the floor . Sounds like a master or air issue in the system
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Fox Brakes sticking after booster rep.
Replies
12
Views
603
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Maciasmarci
M
W
Brakes '90 2.3 Vert - Which brake booster?
Replies
3
Views
510
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
WindsorPenchant
W
H
Newly Purchased 1986 LX 5.0
Replies
56
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Flyboy60
F
J
New to the Mustang life and community!
Replies
23
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
W
How to bleed power steering correctly?
Replies
5
Views
2K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu