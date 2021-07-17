Brake caliper locked

Are there different sizes brake line bolt sizes for these cars? A friend of mine had a crashed New Edge mustang that had recently had new calipers, rotors and pads. She said I could have the right front caliper as her car was totaled. The caliper looks identical to mine. Today when I went to swap them out I could not get the brake line bolt to start in the new caliper. They look the same size but it will not thread into the hole. I ended up threading it back into the old stuck caliper just to keep my brake fluid reservoir from leaking all the fluid out. It then started thunder storming so had to leave it that way until tomorrow. The caliper came off a 6 cylinder mustang and my car is a GT. Do they have different calipers?