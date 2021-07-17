Brake caliper locked

Black GT
The right front brake caliper is locked on my 2001 GT. It had been lightly hanging up for awhile but the other day I went to move the car and all it would do is spin the rear tires. Finally it letup enough for me to move the car but was still heavily dragging. What causes this to happen and can I rebuild the caliper or should I scrap it and get a new one? New they are about $80. or I can get a used one for $11.99. Not sure if used would be that great an idea though.