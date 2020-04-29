Brake distribution block help - Granada swap

Hey guys,wondering if we have any experts on how to set up the brake distribution block when doing the Granada swap. I think this is right but I'm having a problem. Trying to bleed the brakes but could not get firm pedal. I had a rag below the Master cylinder and the dist block to catch any drops but what I found out was fluid is leaking out through the brake switch outlet when pedal is pushed. My question is...can I just remove the brake switch and plug this hole or do I need to leave the brake switch in there? If so why is it leaking fluid??? The way I have it plumbed is shown in picture.