brake distribution block leak

Hey, guys and gals. Working on my 72 Mustang Grande 351 2v front disc/rear drum power brakes. Brake master cylinder was nasty with gunk inside, and had rusted on the lid sealing surface, so replaced it with a new unit. That took a few tries, with getting the wrong ones sent to me twice, and one that I though failed right out of the box. Well, turns out that "failed" one was fine (apparently), as I discovered brake fluid leaking from the pressure switch on my original distribution block. I know that no fluid should get to that switch. even if the shuttle valve inside reacts to low pressure on one side by moving and activating the switch, turning the brake warning light on. So, here we go.....buy a new (cheap, like 50 bucks) distribution block, swap it out, same problem, leaking from switch. That supplier sent me a replacement for 10 bucks to cover shipping, tells me to just keep the defective one. LOL. The replacement does the same thing. Buy more expensive distribution block (around 75 bucks), same problem. Buy a rebuild kit for my original, and some of the o-rings don't look exactly right...I may have ordered wrong on that one. I have now ordered a rebuild kit for the entire valve from Muscle Car Research, distribution side and control valve side. I figure I will try once again to rebuild my factory unit, both sides, this time with hopefully the correct parts. The bores look good, cleaned up nicely. I suppose my question at this point is have any of you had issues like this, over and over, or am I just special? If anyone else has played this game, what was the final solution? Thanks in advance.