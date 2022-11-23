Brakes Brake distribution valve question

Is the brake distribution valve mounted in the same place in all fox body years??
I need to purchase the correct new short lines that go from it to the Master Cylinder due to a :power booster change.
I " think" I can order the " V8 " booster lines in a newer ( my car is an 83) car if the distribution valve is the same one...
Changed from my pancake booster ( see in pic) to the longer smaller one , NOT a cobra booster.....
Thanks
DSCF1044.JPG
 
