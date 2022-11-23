Is the brake distribution valve mounted in the same place in all fox body years??I need to purchase the correct new short lines that go from it to the Master Cylinder due to aower booster change.I " think" I can order the " V8 " booster lines in a newer ( my car is an 83) car if the distribution valve is the same one...Changed from my pancake booster ( see in pic) to the longer smaller one , NOT a cobra booster.....Thanks