Brake drum fitment problems

Good evening guys. My first time posting here, although I have read many things here. I have a 66 coupe with what I believe to have a small bearing 9" Ford rear end. I'd like to replace the rear drums and shoes. I have 1 3/4" shoes with 11" drums. I can find the shoes no problem, but I can't seem to find 11" x1 3/4" drums. I've searched the Broncos, which some had the correct drums but with the 5 x 5 bolt pattern. My wheel bolt pattern is 5 x 4.5. I've checked older model Fords ( Custom 300 and F100s) but haven't had any luck. Any similar experiences or information would be grateful. thanks