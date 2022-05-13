Brakes Brake fluid disappearing?

opihinalu

opihinalu

Active Member
Feb 10, 2021
161
18
28
19
Florida
I gutted my proportioning valve and I replaced it with an adjustable one and it worked well for a few test drives (no leaks) and then I let my car sit for a couple months while I worked on it more. I glanced over at my brake fluid and it was obviously lower than it was before. Today I looked again and it’s almost empty. I haven’t driven the car. I checked all of my work and it isn’t leaking from anywhere. Is it possible for brake fluid to leak without and driving or any compression of the brakes? Anyone have any ideas?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


limp

limp

wrap a little cheese around it and its a done
Oct 4, 2020
1,669
1,137
123
67
Florida
When you can't find a leak anywhere, its usually the Master Cylinder leaking into the booster which is then being burned in your engine, which is why there is NO evidence of leaking
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

opihinalu
Brakes JB weld to fix brake fluid leak?
Replies
6
Views
223
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
opihinalu
opihinalu
ReefBlueGT
Engine Power steering pump advice
Replies
23
Views
550
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
V
Brakes 1985 Mustang Front Cobra Brake Conversion
Replies
3
Views
152
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
opihinalu
Engine First start after 8 months, smoking in the engine bay.
Replies
64
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Potomus Pete
Potomus Pete
opihinalu
Brakes Proportioning valve internals not pulling out?
Replies
5
Views
257
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom