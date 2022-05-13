I gutted my proportioning valve and I replaced it with an adjustable one and it worked well for a few test drives (no leaks) and then I let my car sit for a couple months while I worked on it more. I glanced over at my brake fluid and it was obviously lower than it was before. Today I looked again and it’s almost empty. I haven’t driven the car. I checked all of my work and it isn’t leaking from anywhere. Is it possible for brake fluid to leak without and driving or any compression of the brakes? Anyone have any ideas?