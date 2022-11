The brakes feel pretty mushy on my 92 gt . The car stops fine but I have to push the pedal a good amount for them to start working. Took a look at my brake fluid and it’s pretty brown. It probably hasn’t been changed in at least 5 years. Is there any harm in changing the fluid or should I go ahead and do it. Also what fluid is recommended. My car has a cobra disc brake swap 5 lug.