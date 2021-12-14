1991 LX 5.0:

Has anyone ever replaced just the reservoir on the factory master cylinder? If so can you explain how it’s done if not to complicated please.

Wondering if it’s easy enough and not to risky otherwise I will disregard. I’m just looking to get a nice clean reservoir that I can actually see the fluid in. Any info is appreciated.

Assume 1987-1993 is the same or similar if anyone has done this.