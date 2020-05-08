brake issue

May 8, 2020
I need help trying too Figure something out my post is not approved yet so I figure I message you about this so I got a 04 gt and I bought some spec-d tail lights all LED even the third light had it about a good year so today I got pulled over and I had hazards working both turn signals working night lights working but when you press my pedal no brakes so looking at some answers I change the fuse nothing I change the switch and the pig tail under the dash did a test light test I got power but why isn't the brake lights working still
 

