Brake Light Conundrum

Hello everyone,

As I am writing this I am angrily sitting inside of a partially disassembled 2001 GT Convertible. As I was getting an inspection done the other day, the inspector pointed out that my third brake light was not working. Seeing how my poor old high mileage GT has spent most of the summer in a leaky dank garage and had developed a layer of nasty even in the interior, I figured corroded plug. But then the brake lights went away, and the blinkers, they didnt even come on when I pulled the headlight switch . So I got to work. Replaced every conceivable fuse, multifunction switch, blinker module and brake switch (which is testing good). Now I have blinkers and they come on with the head lights but still no brakes or third brake light. I know its probably a wire, or ground, or crappy connection somewhere but after tearing this thing apart and becoming frustrated I have come here to hopefully find someone who has had this same problem and can point me in a specific direction. BTW for context, on the day I went and had two new tires installed on the front, had my big 315s in the rear balanced and then drove about 6 miles and as far as I know my lights were functioning (at least blinkers were) and seemed to all have a meltdown during the inspection.