Brake lights don’t work

Ok so this is my first post not to sure how this works but I need help and I had seen one post that was kinda helping me but I need more information I have a 2001 mustang gt automatic that is having some very weird stuff going on and I’m going to try to get it all out in one post it started with my car will not come out of park then I found out a lot of things just stopped working all at the same time like break lights, running lights and dash lights now I tried to see if I could fix it and this is what I have found out so far if I pull the head light switch half way between off and running lights my running lights and dash light would flicker on and off so I replaced the switch still didn’t work so I checked the fuses and 41 and 33 were blown so changed then and they just blow so I see the multifunction switch can be a problem so I changed that still don’t work so I changed the break switch still don’t work I checked the grounds in the truck and they look good so I started to play with fuses and found that if I unplugged the brake switch I can put the fuses back in and it will not blow until I plug in the brake switch in and I tried to do that again with the multifunction switch disconnected and it still blows the fuse so I believe that I have a problem between the brake switch and the wire that goes to the multifunction switch but I’m not sure and I can’t find anything that looks bad other than when I bypassed the fuse 33 and drove to work and it started to melt the wires at the switch changed the switch again still no change also I don’t know if this is related to this problem but I have a problem that the odometer will not always light up but now for some reason while I was driving to work it will stay on until I press the brake then it turns off and it didn’t do that before this problem but it has always not lit up all the time just when it wants to