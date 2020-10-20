Brake lights not working

So it was brought to my attention that both brake lights aren't working. I unscrewed the taillight plugs from the tail lights and all the lights works, turn signals, reverse, warning & tail lights but the brake lights don't turn on. Both the small light and the bigger light that screw into the the outside square (lx tail lights) of the tail lights are both on when the lights are on; i'm assuming one of those is supposed to get brighter when you hit the brakes. So what do guys think it is is it a brake light switch and correct me if i'm wrong the fuse for the brake lights is connected to all the exterior lights so it couldn't be blown then? What should I check to track my issue?