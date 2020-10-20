Brake lights not working

5

520Fox

New Member
Mar 29, 2020
10
0
1
22
yuma, az
So it was brought to my attention that both brake lights aren't working. I unscrewed the taillight plugs from the tail lights and all the lights works, turn signals, reverse, warning & tail lights but the brake lights don't turn on. Both the small light and the bigger light that screw into the the outside square (lx tail lights) of the tail lights are both on when the lights are on; i'm assuming one of those is supposed to get brighter when you hit the brakes. So what do guys think it is is it a brake light switch and correct me if i'm wrong the fuse for the brake lights is connected to all the exterior lights so it couldn't be blown then? What should I check to track my issue?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
Brake lights/turn signals don’t work help
Replies
1
Views
281
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
horse sence
horse sence
isaiahfig71
Brake light issue
Replies
0
Views
256
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
isaiahfig71
isaiahfig71
isaiahfig71
brake issue
Replies
1
Views
272
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
wmburns
wmburns
C
Electrical Internal Turn Signal Dash Light not working
Replies
0
Views
121
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Cenzofosho
C
nickyb
Fox Led lights in dash/tail/third brake,and side markers
Replies
7
Views
743
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Gs87GT
Gs87GT
Top Bottom