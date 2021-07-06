So the lines were going into the union where the Prop valve will go were seized, ended up having to cut them to get it out. Prop valve is 3/8-24, specific brake fitting that is needed when going into that prop valve? line size is 3/16?

put new ends on (have flared lines in the past, but been a minute) or would it be better to get new hard lines up front (albeit more expensive) from classic tube?

they seem to be seized up going into the distribution block as well (underside)

Trick to getting those things to break loose? i don't want to torque on them that hard and tweak the line.





Thanks.