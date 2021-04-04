Shawneebear93
Any V8 swap guys know if the brake lines/kits for a 5.0L fit a 2.3L? I've done some searching but can't find much. Also can't find many places that sell brake lines for a 2.3.
I know they were routed differently on a 5.0 to accommodate dual exhaust but I'm not sure if there are any other differences; or if putting a kit for a 5.0L on will cause some other routing issue on a 2.3L.
I'm finally getting around to fixing the car up, yesterday was a good day and then I blew a rear brake line backing out of the garage!
