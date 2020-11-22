Brake Lines for TC Axle Swap Help

Howdy y’all!

Been working this axle swap for a minute, and I’ve got about 90% of my components gathered, but I’ve really hit a wall with the brake lines.
I see “disk swap brake line kits” on LMR, ebay, etc. but I don’t want to buy more than I need, or buy the wrong stuff.
This swap is going on a ‘93 LX with a factory v8. I’m using a ‘93 Cobra MC and everything else is off an ‘88 Turbo Coupe, if that makes a difference. Any directional support appreciated. Pic of said axle in process of mild rebuild. Thanks in advance friends.
