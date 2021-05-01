Brakes Brake Pads are too thick

Swhitney

Member
Feb 11, 2019
42
2
18
Oregon City
Here's the parts list:
1992 Mustang Fox
8.8 inch rear end
LMR 11.65" rear rotors here
LMR caliper brackets for 11.65" rear calipers here
Stock length axles (87-93)
caliper brackets to clear the 11.65 inch rotor
stock rear calipers for 94-04

The caliper bracket fits great, the problem is the pads are too thick for the caliper to fit over the bracket. I went to the local auto parts store to compare the cobra and non cobra pads and they seem to be the same thickness. The part number for the pads are SC627A, thru O'Reillys auto parts, and the pads measure around 15.2 mm thick (each).

Photo May 01, 9 19 29 AM.jpg


Photo May 01, 9 19 24 AM.jpg

Photo May 01, 9 19 43 AM.jpg
 

