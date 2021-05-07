Brake pedal assembly to push rod?

65Rob

65Rob

Member
Nov 29, 1999
266
3
19
Victoria, BC, Canada
I upgraded to a dual master in my 65 mustang. I'm at a bit of a loss as to how the new much longer push rod attaches to the pedal arm.
Originally there was a piece that went between the two, it's in the picture below but I don't even recall how that worked.
Is it possible that with the new setup I remove the arm with the switch on it and connect the push rod in place of it?
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20210507_161133296.jpg
    PXL_20210507_161133296.jpg
    460.4 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Brake free play issue after installing CSRP front disc power brake conversion kit on 1965 Mustang
Replies
5
Views
582
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
wicked93gs
wicked93gs
foxbodybill89
brake pedal push rod boot
Replies
0
Views
155
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
foxbodybill89
foxbodybill89
bchampion
No Brake Fluid to Driver Side Front Caliper
Replies
3
Views
270
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
dmck
D
65-Fstbk
Brake distribution block help - Granada swap
Replies
0
Views
474
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
65-Fstbk
65-Fstbk
4
Bleeding brakes
Replies
4
Views
456
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
wicked93gs
wicked93gs
Top Bottom