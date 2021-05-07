Brake pedal assembly to push rod?

65Rob
Member
-
- Nov 29, 1999
-
- 266
-
- 3
-
- 19
I upgraded to a dual master in my 65 mustang. I'm at a bit of a loss as to how the new much longer push rod attaches to the pedal arm.
Originally there was a piece that went between the two, it's in the picture below but I don't even recall how that worked.
Is it possible that with the new setup I remove the arm with the switch on it and connect the push rod in place of it?
Originally there was a piece that went between the two, it's in the picture below but I don't even recall how that worked.
Is it possible that with the new setup I remove the arm with the switch on it and connect the push rod in place of it?