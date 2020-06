I am having a problem with my brake pedal rising when I drive. I am not sure if it happens when I use the clutch but it will raise up a good 2 inches or so to where instead of moving my foot from the gas straight over to the brake, I have to raise up my foot. I am not sure where to start with it and I am not finding much when searching online. If anyone has any ideas please let me know.



289, 3 speed manual, manual drum brakes