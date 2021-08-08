derek1993
Active Member
-
- Sep 13, 2020
-
- 114
-
- 58
-
- 38
-
- 48
Found that brake lights weren't working, blinkers, driving lights, etc. All work fine. Pulled the brake pedal switch, and tested off of the pedal. Pushing the tab on the switch the brakes light up fine. Looks like the pedal isn't engaging the tab on the switch enough when depressed.
Is there a need to adjust /change the switch after a booster swap? Or any suggestions/tips
Is there a need to adjust /change the switch after a booster swap? Or any suggestions/tips