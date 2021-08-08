Brakes Brake pedal swtich

derek1993

derek1993

Active Member
Sep 13, 2020
114
58
38
48
Thompson's Station, TN
Found that brake lights weren't working, blinkers, driving lights, etc. All work fine. Pulled the brake pedal switch, and tested off of the pedal. Pushing the tab on the switch the brakes light up fine. Looks like the pedal isn't engaging the tab on the switch enough when depressed.
Is there a need to adjust /change the switch after a booster swap? Or any suggestions/tips
 

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ReefBlueGT
Brakes New brake booster - adjustment needed?
Replies
2
Views
541
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
ReefBlueGT
ReefBlueGT
91AOD5.0LX
Rear wheels spin with brakes pressed
Replies
26
Views
410
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
D
Tail light issues
Replies
1
Views
358
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
PSKSAM2
P
F
Engine Idle issue 91' GT with vortec supercharger
Replies
5
Views
206
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
sab24711
Brakes soft then hard brakes
Replies
1
Views
525
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
nickyb
nickyb
Top Bottom