Brake pistons won't retract

Hello! I have done some searching on the forums but have been unable to find anything. I have an 03 GT. Initially, when I purchased the car, I had issues with the driver side caliper sticking. Sticking to the point where the pads would smoke and heat up the wheel. Naturally, I replaced the caliper. Soon after, the passenger side did the same thing. So I replaced that caliper. The passenger side is still sticking. If you put the car in the air and spin the wheel, it will move. If you step on the brake the wheel stops. If you release the brake, the wheel wont budge. I feel I may have air in the lines or a vacuum issue, as the piston on a brand new caliper will not retract. Any ideas? Thank you in advance.