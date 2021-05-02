brake rotors really hot but doesnt seem like they should be

hi all,

95 gt

i put on new rotors and pads.

stock size



I did the break-in procedure including cool-down period.

after some very easy driving with minimal braking, when I got home for fun I checked the rotors. fronts were very hot. not sure if this is normal.



when I put the pads on, they were a very tight fit. if I was doing my honda brakes, I would have ground 0.5 mm or so off the tabs, and then they slide nice and easy.

I didn't grind these because I have some new calipers coming and I didn't know if I ground these a bit would they be too loose for the new calipers.



so, the rotors shouldn't get so hot for no reason, right? I'm guessing that the pads may just be slightly rubbing on the rotor the whole time and heating the pads up. I am further guessing that if I ground the tabs a tiny bit, it would help, unless its a caliper thing.



more info: a week or two ago i had a problem with some serious brake fade and i found the back calipers were both stuck (the pins or whatever they are called) and the back rotors were super hot (and the calipers if i recall correctly). i unstuck them and they seem to be fine. the back rotors do not heat up now. when i did the brakes, i checked the front calipers and they seemed to be moving fine.



am I way off base on this? front rotors shouldn't be getting so hot under casual driving with only light occasional braking, right?



thanks