Brake system help

Ran into a soft pedal problem with the brakes on my '84. Did a 5 lug conversion while staying with rear drums. (95 mustang spindles with the calipers, etc.. and 10" 94 ranger drums out back) Problem I'm having is when I first completed and bled the brakes, the pedal was rock hard and right at the top, maybe 1/2 inch pedal movement before they started getting hard. Now that the engine is in and running, the pedal goes almost to the floor and there's hardly any brakes. They are grabbing, but not much at all.



Here's a list of the stock parts vs. what I currently have.



Stock '84 parts:

Master cylinder-.827 bore

Front calipers-2.36 bore

Wheel cylinders-.750 bore



Here's what I currently have on the car:

Stock '84 master-.827 bore

95 mustang calipers-2.59 bore

94 ranger wheel cylinders-.813 bore



Brakes were bled before the engine was in (no vacuum) and once again with it running once it was in. If I pump them a couple of times with the engine off, the brakes seem to firm up. When I pump them with the engine running, they never firm up. I also noticed with the engine off, it SEEMS like the pedal sinks very slowly, but not 100% sure on this, it was a long day and I was getting tired of messing with them.



Should I have gone with a master cylinder with a larger bore, like a 85 Lincoln town car master or maybe something else? Could this just be the master bore is now too small?

Any thing else I missed?



Stuck on this and couldn't find the info searching through the brake thread. Nothing I could find was for a disc/drum set-up using 95 spindles.