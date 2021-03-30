Brake Upgrade

Hi all i am back after a brief hiatus from foxbody's and selling my 92 to pay for collage i just picked myself up a 93 convertible with a little 4 banger. having never driven a stock fox before i can confirm that the brakes do suck anyways i am looking to upgrade this car little by little in hopes for it not to be down to long i feel like my booster is on its way out so i was wondering can i do some preemptive upgrade to a 93 cobra booster with a 94 master and a 3-2 before upgrading the rest to a 5 lug sn95 system?
 

Really needs to be done all at once, with some exceptions

Swapping a 4-wheel disk MC onto a car with rear drum brakes is going to make the brakes hard as a rock. It's all a system designed to work together, so mixing and matching is what leads to issues with brakes feeling like junk.

If you really want to do it a little at a time, just swap the front brakes to Sn95 94-95 spindles, 13" rotors and 99-04 Cobra brakes. You can run that with rear drums and not need to touch the MC/Booster at this time.

When you upgrade to rear disk brakes, then you need to do the MC/Booster and parking brake mods.
 
Is there a full kit you can recommend is it worth doing with the 7.5 in there or wait to upgrade to an 8.8 and do brakes and 8.8 at the same time
 
