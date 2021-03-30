Brake Upgrade

Really needs to be done all at once, with some exceptions



Swapping a 4-wheel disk MC onto a car with rear drum brakes is going to make the brakes hard as a rock. It's all a system designed to work together, so mixing and matching is what leads to issues with brakes feeling like junk.



If you really want to do it a little at a time, just swap the front brakes to Sn95 94-95 spindles, 13" rotors and 99-04 Cobra brakes. You can run that with rear drums and not need to touch the MC/Booster at this time.



When you upgrade to rear disk brakes, then you need to do the MC/Booster and parking brake mods.