Brake Upgrade

Sabretooth
Member
Feb 27, 2019
- 24
- 5
- 13
- 21
Hi all i am back after a brief hiatus from foxbody's and selling my 92 to pay for collage i just picked myself up a 93 convertible with a little 4 banger. having never driven a stock fox before i can confirm that the brakes do suck anyways i am looking to upgrade this car little by little in hopes for it not to be down to long i feel like my booster is on its way out so i was wondering can i do some preemptive upgrade to a 93 cobra booster with a 94 master and a 3-2 before upgrading the rest to a 5 lug sn95 system?