Brakes dont start till pedal is half wau down. Not spongu.

Thank you. I changed out the master cylinder today to fix a long time problem of the brake pedal going down about half way before activating the brakes. Not spongy but good action after half way. I bench bled the master, bled the 4 wheel cylinders in the correct order and I don't know if it was correct but I cracked open each of the lines to the ABS/TCS unit while a partner pushed the pedal for pressure and there was no air at all. The new master cylinder made no difference at all. I had my front rotors turned a while back. Do you think that could be the cause?