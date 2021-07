I have recently had my 5.0 rebuilt. While I was waiting on the engine builder, I replaced the complete suspension and 90% of the brakes system. all new rotors, calipers, vacuum booster, mater cylinder some of the steel lines and all the rubber lines. Bleed all the air out and I could not stop a baby carriage with this brake system. I been doing brakes sense I was 18, never had this happen before. HELP