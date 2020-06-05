Eulers
PROBLEM STATEMENT:
1). Want to achieve consistent feel at the brake pedal
2). Most times the pedal is squishy, soft. Other times, the pedal is short and moves only 3/4" underfoot but still with good power and great feel and modulation. This phenomenon will occur multiple times during any given drive on the road.
WHAT I'VE DONE AFTER THIS PHENOMENON STARTED in an attempt to achieve consistent brake feel:
- Inspected rear slave cylinders for leaks
- Flushed brake fluid
- Repeatedly bled all four brakes
- Replaced the Master Cylinder
- Bench bled the Master Cylinder
- Replaced the rubber flex lines with Aeroquip performance hose lines