AFTER

Inspected rear slave cylinders for leaks

Flushed brake fluid

Repeatedly bled all four brakes

Replaced the Master Cylinder

Bench bled the Master Cylinder

Replaced the rubber flex lines with Aeroquip performance hose lines

PROBLEM STATEMENT:1). Want to achieve consistent feel at the brake pedal2). Most times the pedal is squishy, soft. Other times, the pedal is short and moves only 3/4" underfoot but still with good power and great feel and modulation. This phenomenon will occur multiple times during any given drive on the road.WHAT I'VE DONETHIS PHENOMENON STARTED in an attempt to achieve consistent brake feel:None of these five procedures has made any difference. Any suggestions appreciated.