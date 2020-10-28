Hi

I’m installing all new stainless brake lines in my 1969 Mach1 mustang

Now I want to install a adjustable proportioning valve

I have all disc brakes

My question is

The adjustable proportioning valve lnlet goes to the master back brake reservoir and the outlet goes to the back brake line

The master cylinder front brake line goes to the distribution block inlet and the drivers and passenger lines go in the 2 ports in the front of the distribution block

Is this correct so far?

So my question is do I just plug up the 2 remaining ports left over in the distribution block?

How does this work for the front brakes being the distribution block is supposed to be for front and back brakes?

The proportioning valve controls the rear brake pressure

Please respond

I also have a New painless wire harness and do not have a pigtail for the distribution block pressure switch , where do I find a pigtail to purchase and where do I connect it?

Thanking anyone in advance for their answer

Greatly appreciated

Deb