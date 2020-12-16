Brand New GT350 Hit - Need Help

J

jpog

New Member
Oct 3, 2020
2
0
1
30
Boston, MA
Hi All,

I am new to the forum and live in the Boston, MA area (South Shore). My new fully loaded 2020 Shelby 350 Mustang was just involved in a wreck. Some idiot ran a red light and almost T-Bone me but hit the front instead due to my Ninja reflexes. LOL

Anyways, I am pissed because the car is brand new with 600 babied miles on it (OK, some burn-outs) but it was spotless in mint condition. I found a great body shop (although I am neverous as hell its never going to be the same, worried the insurance is gonna take short cuts) but my question is should I find a mechanic, it looks like the Front right intercooler was hit and oil line maybe? Can anyone tell me from the pic what these are and should I have them inspected? What else should I request and why? I am sure the dudes insurance is going to give me a hard time. The hood also looks like it crumpled a bit on the left.
Elanor.jpg
 

90sickfox

90sickfox

I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
5,426
4,506
203
43
Hate to see that car messed up like that. Most body shops have mechanics there. You can argue for OEM parts because of the special car and newness. If it wasn't your fault the car should pe put back to original condition...as close as possible. They should inspect and repair everything that was touched in the accident.
 
