Brand New GT350 Hit - Need Help

Hi All,I am new to the forum and live in the Boston, MA area (South Shore). My new fully loaded 2020 Shelby 350 Mustang was just involved in a wreck. Some idiot ran a red light and almost T-Bone me but hit the front instead due to my Ninja reflexes. LOLAnyways, I am pissed because the car is brand new with 600 babied miles on it (OK, some burn-outs) but it was spotless in mint condition. I found a great body shop (although I am neverous as hell its never going to be the same, worried the insurance is gonna take short cuts) but my question is should I find a mechanic, it looks like the Front right intercooler was hit and oil line maybe? Can anyone tell me from the pic what these are and should I have them inspected? What else should I request and why? I am sure the dudes insurance is going to give me a hard time. The hood also looks like it crumpled a bit on the left.