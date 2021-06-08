For Sale Brand new in box Steeda rear differential adjustable upper control arm #555-4112 Portage Michigan LOWERED PRICE $100.00 plus shipping

Brand new in box Steeda adjustable upper control arm for S197 body Mustang. This is for adjusting your pinion angle when you lower the car and does help with vibration and to make horsepower go to the ground. Extremely heavy duty and will be huge improvement over your stock upper control arm.

Comes complete with all hardware and you pay shipping charges.

Asking $100.00 plus shipping and these are going for $169.00 or more on CJ Pony Parts and American Muscle.

 

