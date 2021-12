I just replaced a questionable lifter from my engine with a Summit Racing SUM-HT220 lifter, and it is ticking. It was soaked in oil overnight before installing. I can very easily press down the lifter by pushing down on the rocker arm. Oil pressure is 19 at hot idle, but that should be more than enough since none of the others tick. It gets faster with rpms too. Rocker arm stud is torqued to 25 ft-lb.