I just got through replacing my pump, sending unit, and a bunch of refurbishing of fuel system parts.

Gauge seemed to be reading right with the little bit of fuel I had put in from a gas can. It was reading between E and 1/4. I filled the tank today, and now it’s pegged on E.

Part number on box says it’s for ‘86, by maybe they sent me one for an ‘87 up, with the different OHM readings?

The footnote to the story is..... when I filled it the tank, I must not have tightened the ring on the sender completely, because I had fuel leaking. I got it tightened up, but the electrical connection did get saturated with fuel. Could I have burnt it out with the leaking fuel across the connection?