The engine and trans came out of the wife's 77 Ghia this weekend, and not a moment too soon.I was hoping the 20 lb oil pressure was filthy oil. It probably didn't help, but it was worse than a trip to the store for oil and a filter.Here's whyI may be new to 2.8, but I pretty sure there are no hi-po brass cam bearings.That's #6The filth almost made the 'freeze plugs' even with the block. What a pig.The rod and main bearings, all but #2 which was down to brass, didnt look that bad. But the engine was a cold hi idle away from windowing a block.It did have new valve stem seals and an aluminum cam gear, stock is steel, right?This 2.8 has done its job. Not a ridge in a single cylinder, but she was certainly on her last legs.To the machine shop she goes for a good bath, magnafluxed and punched .030 for federal mogal 30 over pistons, new cam bearings, line bored, a 2.9 crank, Clevite 77 bearings, swing balanced.A Mellings hi vol oil pump and a Comp Cam 241-4, lifters, push rods will finish up the short block.