Hello all!
I think it’s about time I finally start my 90 GT that I did a motor and transmission swap on.
I would like some opinions on break-in oil.
What brands do you guys like?
After the initial start, setting timing and all that (assuming I can get it running ) how quickly should I change the initial break-in oil?
I’m under the impression that “first start” oil should be different than the first drive/actual engine break-in period, but I also am a rank amateur so who knows.
thanks for your time!
-Justin
