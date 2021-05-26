Engine Break-in oil questions

Hello all!

I think it’s about time I finally start my 90 GT that I did a motor and transmission swap on.

I would like some opinions on break-in oil.

What brands do you guys like?

After the initial start, setting timing and all that (assuming I can get it running ) how quickly should I change the initial break-in oil?

I’m under the impression that “first start” oil should be different than the first drive/actual engine break-in period, but I also am a rank amateur so who knows.‍ :shrug:

thanks for your time!

-Justin
 

Break in oil is mainly needed for flat tappet cams....if your engine has a roller cam, it should, forget about break in oil and just run whatever oil you are going to run in it for life.
 
