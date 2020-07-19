Breather 347

So just got this 347 Foxbody. New build
I don’t think it has a Pcv. Oil is spits out the filler neck. Should I just get a screw in breather and plug the filler neck spicket. Or should i run a tube to somewhere. The eldebrok intake has two plugs underneath that I could use.
