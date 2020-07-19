Breather 347

So just got this 347 Foxbody. New build

I don’t think it has a Pcv. Oil is spits out the filler neck. Should I just get a screw in breather and plug the filler neck spicket. Or should i run a tube to somewhere. The eldebrok intake has two plugs underneath that I could use.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


First turn your auto correct off or proof read your posts, it makes it hard for a idiot like me to read it,
Then look behind the intake to see if a hose is back there pointing down to a rubber grommet, that should be your pcv valve at the end of that hose and stuck into the grommet. You need to run a hose from the nipple on the filler neck to that capped port on the throttle body.
Disclaimer: Just my observation and not to be confused with any mechanical ability.
 
yeah wow that was bad, dang iphone fixed it.

So went and looked again it doesnt seem to have a PCV valve behind the intake like a stock motor or intake has. Like i said its an eldebrock one. It does have two pluged holes underneath the head part of the intake on the right side.

Back of the intake has one house that runs to the S port on the vacum tree or source
 
More I am looking it will need a breather on both valve covers. only thing left to answer is the port on the filler neck plug it or send it to the intake will contract edlebrock.
 
No PCV provisions on a Victor EFI intake, you could remove and drill the lower to accept one.
I run a Victor EFI on my 393w with lines from each valve cover to a catch can, not saying that's the best
way to do it but works for me.
 
But should there be some way to pull the contaminated fumes from inside the engine? I know the efi engine is designed to have a 'closed' intake system partly because of emissions and partly to meter air intake. I would think adding a pcv possibly in a valve cover, then adding a hose from the oil fill tube to the throttle body similar to a stock setup.
The filter on the filler tube will keep crank case pressure from building.
 
Ideally? Yes.

If you want to get complicated and EPA-compliant about it you could run a strainer inline ahead of a Hyundai PCV valve that was factory-mounted inline in a piece of rubber hose and then connect that to a vacuum port or the air intake tube.

Or you can just put a breather filter on the nipple because this engine already isn't EPA-compliant, so what's one more little violation really going to hurt?
 
well emailed edelbrock their stance is to put a breather on the valve cover with the filler neck and a pcv on the other valve cover. Still leaves me with the spicket on the filler neck, which Id have to take a look at the valve covers again they are ford racing, the filler neck cover had a baffle in it but not sure if the neck was built into the cover or can be removed, if it can be removed then Ill just run a screw in breather, if not do i plug that spicket or run it to the manifold as well
 
