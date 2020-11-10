Brembo brake upgrade

Been a LOOONNNG time since I've been on here. I had been out of the Mustang game for a while, having turning my attention to F150s with blown 5.4s and diesel Super Dutys.

Recently picked up a 2003 Saleen S281 as my COvid present to myself. It's a 2v non SC car and it's got a few option boxes checked but still suffered from crappy stock V6/GT brakes. This thing desperately needed an upgrade. I looked at the Cobra/ Mach 1/ Bullitt brakes- bigger rotors, same 2 piston floating caliper. Meh.

I found a better option- Cadillac ATS Brembo 4 pot calipers. Used S&S Engineering kit to adapt them. Walk in the park. Saleen actually had a Brembo brake option that was very similar to this. Difference from stock is exponential.
 

