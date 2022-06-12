Swhitney
My current setup already has the 5-lug swap with 94-95 spindles up front, 13" rotors with the 2 piston calipers, 18" FR500 wheels.
Question:
Has anyone on here done the Brembo swap and found the stopping performance made any difference?
Are these 4 piston calipers too aggressive for a non ABS car?
I am more of a weekend warrior when it comes to track time and or back road aggressive driving, so I would say they are more for look then performance, but still am looking for a little bump in stopping power.
I purchased the install kit from S&S Engineering the brake lines, calipers, pads from Amazon.
