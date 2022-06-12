Brakes Brembo Cadillac ATS 4 Piston Calipers

S

Swhitney

Active Member
Feb 11, 2019
144
6
28
Oregon City
My current setup already has the 5-lug swap with 94-95 spindles up front, 13" rotors with the 2 piston calipers, 18" FR500 wheels.

Question:

Has anyone on here done the Brembo swap and found the stopping performance made any difference?
Are these 4 piston calipers too aggressive for a non ABS car?

I am more of a weekend warrior when it comes to track time and or back road aggressive driving, so I would say they are more for look then performance, but still am looking for a little bump in stopping power.

I purchased the install kit from S&S Engineering the brake lines, calipers, pads from Amazon.

Photo Jan 15, 2 56 38 PM.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

KRUISR
Fox Rear Big Brakes with OEM parts
Replies
13
Views
467
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
F
For Sale (New) ATS Brembos and S&S mount kit
Replies
0
Views
1K
Wheels Tires Brakes
fox racer v2
F
1
Brembo brake upgrade
Replies
2
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
zookeeper
zookeeper
GSXR1216
SOLD Brand new Brembo ATS calipers and new S&S mount kit for sale for SN-95 spindles
Replies
4
Views
3K
Wheels Tires Brakes
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
AUBURN1111
Brakes Cadillac ATS calipers installed!
Replies
20
Views
10K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom