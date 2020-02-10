Bringing an old 289 back to life

C

ChrisHall4777

New Member
Jan 13, 2013
1
0
0
37
Hey guys,

Long time lurker and a first time poster here. I have a 66 that I put in storage 10 years ago when I assume I blew a head gasket (water in oil). Before storing I disconnected the radiator and changed the oil And ran the engine with new oil and filter. I then did it again and cranked it to lube everything and then put her in the garage. Now that I have a little time and extra money I am seeing if it’s going to worth fixing or doing a rebuild. i would like to do a fix to make it drivable and do a rebuild slowly with my extra 289 block I have.

So here is what I have done. I cleaned and drained the fuel tank and flushed the fuel lines. She cranked right up. Actually sounds really good. I do have a little smoke coming out of my driver side exhaust. Not much though. I did a compression test on the cylinders and Im sitting at 145-160 on driver side cylinders and 130-150 on the passenger side. three of them were in the 130's. What does the gallery think. Head gasket issue? I am going to pull my manifold slowly and see if I can see any issue with that gasket. What am I missing? Thanks for the replies and Ill keep y'all posted. Its been a long time since I did any work on cars so Im excited to start doing it again.

Chris
 

