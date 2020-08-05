Engine Bringing Charcoal Canister Back, Need Help

silverlx50

silverlx50

Active Member
Apr 4, 2007
120
50
38
I'm reinstalling a new charcoal canister, purge solenoid, harness and vacuum lines on the car that were taken off and trashed nearly 20 years ago.

I bought new stuff from LMR. I have the canister on and know the two large nipples are vents, the small nipple is where the gas tank vent hose goes. The last nipple is where the hose from the purge solenoid goes. Now, the other nipple from the solenoid is where the intake vacuum line goes, my question is, can I run that vacuum line from the purge solenoid to the intake here on the capped off connect?

LMR sent this stuff and I'm not sure I need all of it for this...
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
C ISO of a mechanic / body shop to bring my Stang back to life 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
C Bringing an old 289 back to life 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
J Bringing Her Back To Life The Welcome Wagon 4
J Bringing her back to life. (Fuel issues) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
G Bring back Willys1 !!! The Welcome Wagon 25
A How To Bring Airbags Back To Working Order 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
srtthis Almost Time To Bring Her Out 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
9 SN95 Bringing One Back From The Brink. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
9 New Here. Slowly Bringing One Back From The Brink. The Welcome Wagon 4
Bmwz389 Brandon's "please Help Me Bring Her Back To Life" Thread Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
MRaburn Vin #0001 1969 Shelby Gt 350 Poised To Bring Half A Million $ StangNet Site News 1
D Bringing Old Paint Back To Life. Mustang Sound & Shine All 1
BackInBlack Bringing Modern Back To Retro 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
koala33 How To I Bring My Dash Lighting Back To Life? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
D trying to bring my 99 3.8 v6 to life... SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
jonrjen 35th Anniv Picking one up tomorrow and bringing it home. Special Production 52
FoxMustangLvr Bringing back to life an 87' GT T-top Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 86
7 Bring a 70 back to life.. The Welcome Wagon 1
2013 Geee T What Would Be Involved In Bringing Back The Tight Feel To My Steering? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 15
Ethereal Zer0 I'm bringing it back! Regional Forums and Event Information 10
MRaburn Mustang Memories 2011 brings out the best of the best StangNet Site News 2
MRaburn Shelby American to bring back rent-a-racer Mustangs StangNet Site News 2
MRaburn Will EcoBoost tech bring the return of the Mustang SVO? StangNet Site News 0
Black GT500 13th Annual Ford Fever Classic, Bring your helmet! August 15, 2010 Regional Forums and Event Information 1
J So should Ford get rid of the Shelby Stangs and bring back the Cobra? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 24
toyman I want Santa to bring me one of these 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
0 What do you think Jan. is bringing? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 9
MTMMAN Help bring American Iron racing to the Northwest Regional Forums and Event Information 1
85_SS_302_Coupe Ford to bring back the 4 cylinder SVO Mustang 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 53
allballsmustang nice weather brings new pics 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
B what do you think my car might bring? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
M What do I need to bring to a smog check? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
ryan218 when shop gets boring bring mustangs into it.. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
N Bring older paint back to life... Classic Mustang Specific Tech 30
Distortion 5.0 Bringing the 87 back 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 1
TweekedGT Why can't Ford bring this up here!!!! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 16
MRaburn Shelby GT Brings Big Money At Barrett-Jackson StangNet Site News 0
1 what are u doin/did to bring in the new year? w/ pics 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 37
timeless2 2008 bringing us the Boss & the Bullitt 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 26
drakesdad Bringing out the BIG Gun ....... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
VOORHEES Ford bringing back BOSS nameplate & engine 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 23
S Bringing sexy back... 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 23
R I now bring this to stangnet 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
Y how come no one is bringing up a cruise to FFW Thread Regional Forums and Event Information 12
Aliate X So my brother brings home the biggest flashlight Ive ever seen....(pics) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
95strokerPSU Moving out...Can't bring my Stang 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
hotmustang331 BRING ON THE LARGE MB PICS AND MOVIES!!! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 21
D Can someone bring me my Mustang? Regional Forums and Event Information 0
stangonline 03-04 Cobras bringing how much? SVT Tech Forum 25
pb_paulie_b How to bring compression down? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
Similar threads
Top Bottom