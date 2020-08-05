I'm reinstalling a new charcoal canister, purge solenoid, harness and vacuum lines on the car that were taken off and trashed nearly 20 years ago.



I bought new stuff from LMR. I have the canister on and know the two large nipples are vents, the small nipple is where the gas tank vent hose goes. The last nipple is where the hose from the purge solenoid goes. Now, the other nipple from the solenoid is where the intake vacuum line goes, my question is, can I run that vacuum line from the purge solenoid to the intake here on the capped off connect?



LMR sent this stuff and I'm not sure I need all of it for this...