Paint and Body Broke a piece and now need repaint.

Oct 17, 2019
Sioux Falls SD
I was attempting to install that small spring that attaches to headlight bucket. Trying to pull that spring onto the mount on the fender extension when that mount just had a total come apart. 56 year old metal snapped in about 3 pieces. Not repairable that I can see, so I ordered a new fender extension and that means I have to have it painted and color matched. Can autobody supply supply me with color match paint in an arosol so I can do my own repaint ? To me it looks like ivy green but I'm not sure that would be a perfect match. I know they can use a color gun to get the color, but can they put it in an arosol that I can shoot ? I don't have any spray equipment.
 

