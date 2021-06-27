New guy here, getting back to an old resto project that's been sitting for way too long...



After I get my 1990 LX 5.0 running again, I want to ultimately install Edelbrock 60329 Performer heads. I bought them 15 or more years ago, and they, along with the car, have sat for lack of time.



Got some time available now, but today I read for the first time that these heads are for flat tappet lifters/cam only--the valve springs are NOT suited for roller lifters/cams....hmmmm. Other parts I have and want to use are Scorpion 1.7 roller rockers, Performer upper and lower intake, suitably sized throttle body, MAF, and 24 lb. injectors--all acquired years ago. Bottom end is stock.



I will be keeping the stock roller cam for the near future, with maybe an E303 cam later if the car still runs well enough to merit it. I will not be going with a flat tappet cam.



Can anyone chime in about the valve springs in the 60329 heads? Can they be swapped for springs suitable for roller lifters? With...? Any insight appreciated.