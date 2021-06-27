Engine Brushing the dust off a '90 LX convert--valvetrain question on Edelbrock heads

M

machgo

New Member
Mar 4, 2004
1
0
0
New guy here, getting back to an old resto project that's been sitting for way too long...

After I get my 1990 LX 5.0 running again, I want to ultimately install Edelbrock 60329 Performer heads. I bought them 15 or more years ago, and they, along with the car, have sat for lack of time.

Got some time available now, but today I read for the first time that these heads are for flat tappet lifters/cam only--the valve springs are NOT suited for roller lifters/cams....hmmmm. Other parts I have and want to use are Scorpion 1.7 roller rockers, Performer upper and lower intake, suitably sized throttle body, MAF, and 24 lb. injectors--all acquired years ago. Bottom end is stock.

I will be keeping the stock roller cam for the near future, with maybe an E303 cam later if the car still runs well enough to merit it. I will not be going with a flat tappet cam.

Can anyone chime in about the valve springs in the 60329 heads? Can they be swapped for springs suitable for roller lifters? With...? Any insight appreciated.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

93CalypsoConvert
Engine New Cam or Different Rockers?
Replies
29
Views
566
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Wayne Waldrep
Wayne Waldrep
N
Gt40 heads on non roller motor ?
Replies
3
Views
254
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Rcdgl
R
ClevelandTim
Engine 351W - Std cam or Roller?
Replies
4
Views
942
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
vristang
vristang
J
Edelbrock performer rpm heads
Replies
16
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Joemon5.0
J
Diesel1277
Engine Pulling heads please help!
Replies
5
Views
770
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Diesel1277
Diesel1277
Top Bottom