Buck Tag decoder

OK, been searching with Google. Found some in German...searched the Forums. Does anyone know of a web site that will decode the buck tag? I have everything else decoded on my 2nd 66FB project car. I'll list the info, but would llike to book mark a site that I can punch this stuff into next time. Thanks



% 641

2C G5 (vin number here)

63A T 26

4 Speed



I got the last two lines, which are the same as the door plate. The first two lines I am interested in. Thanks!