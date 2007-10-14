Buck Tag decoder

BarnStang
OK, been searching with Google. Found some in German...searched the Forums. Does anyone know of a web site that will decode the buck tag? I have everything else decoded on my 2nd 66FB project car. I'll list the info, but would llike to book mark a site that I can punch this stuff into next time. Thanks
% 641
2C G5 (vin number here)
63A T 26
4 Speed
I got the last two lines, which are the same as the door plate. The first two lines I am interested in. Thanks!
