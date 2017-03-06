Buck Tag Decoder

Can anyone decode this for me or point me in the right direction to more info about it?
Theres also a buck tag that says road abrasion on it, anyone know what that might be? Possibly a special undercoating done by the factory?
Found it behind me front bumper
Would love to know more history about this car
Thanks
Theres also a buck tag that says road abrasion on it, anyone know what that might be? Possibly a special undercoating done by the factory?
Found it behind me front bumper
Would love to know more history about this car
Thanks