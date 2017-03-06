Buck Tag Decoder

Paulee

Mar 4, 2017
Can anyone decode this for me or point me in the right direction to more info about it?

Theres also a buck tag that says road abrasion on it, anyone know what that might be? Possibly a special undercoating done by the factory?

Found it behind me front bumper
Would love to know more history about this car

Thanks :)
 

F

FoxChasis

Dec 23, 2003
foxchassis.com
0836 = body & paint rotations #0836
LXC = Mustang LX 2-dr convertible
LX = LX model/trim level
ML = 2.3L engine (M), A4LD automatic transmission (L)
152802 = 52,802nd 1993 Ford scheduled for production at Dearborn Assembly
AC = manual air conditioner
RA = road abrasion coating (lower bodyside protection)
YNN = Silver Metallic C/C exterior paint color
PS
G6 = cloth and vinyl Articulated Sport seating, low-back front buckets (G), Opal Grey interior trim color (6)
PF = 1993 model year (P), Dearborn Assembly (F)
0302 = March 2nd scheduled build date
DF
BLK = Black convertible top color
YNN = Silver Metallic C/C exterior paint color
SC = speed control (cruise control)
152802 = 52,802nd 1993 Ford scheduled for production at Dearborn Assembly
2C = 2.3L engine (2), convertible (C)
 
P

Paulee

Mar 4, 2017
Thank you!

I always wondered if the silver metallic was factory and now I know. Probably the original paint too
 
nelzfoxes

nelzfoxes

Aug 20, 2013
Oh how I wish the car I just bought had road abrasion coating. Maybe there would still be a floor if it did.
 
F

FoxChasis

Dec 23, 2003
foxchassis.com
Road abrasion coating/lower bodyside protection is not undercoating. It was only applied to the SIDE of the body, below the bodyside molding, between the wheel openings.
 
nelzfoxes

nelzfoxes

Aug 20, 2013
FoxChasis said:
Road abrasion coating/lower bodyside protection is not undercoating. It was only applied to the SIDE of the body, below the bodyside molding, between the wheel openings.
Click to expand...
I stand corrected. Then I wish someone undercoated my car! Haha!
 
Shakerhood

Shakerhood

Oct 28, 2004
Ohio
Paulee said:
Can anyone decode this for me or point me in the right direction to more info about it?

Theres also a buck tag that says road abrasion on it, anyone know what that might be? Possibly a special undercoating done by the factory?

Found it behind me front bumper
Would love to know more history about this car

Thanks :)
Click to expand...
That Road Abrasion Tag looks interesting, need to look at my car again out of curiosity to see if that is there too.
 
