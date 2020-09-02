Bucking Below 1400 rpm

I have an issue where the car will start bucking or jerking when im off the throttle below 1400 rpm. I noticed the timing is advancing and retarding as this is happening. I believe its the idle advance kicking in. Ive tried lower the rpm but then the idle is crappy. If someone can take a look at my tune and make a suggestion i would appreciate it. I stole this tune off this forum. It works way better than the tune that came with meaga squitrt. If you see where there is room for improvement in other areas of the tune fell free to let me know. Im new to the whole tuning thing. Im running Megasquirt2 PNP. My setup is a 93 foxbody with a 308. It had windsor jr heads, e303 cam, edelbrock performer intake, 24lb ingectors and 70mm throttle body.