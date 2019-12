I girdles mine... the only thing it might do is save the housing assembly if the block cracks. The block usually starts cracking above the cam in the valley.



Even a valley girdle may fail at over 500hp. If I did it again I'd get a dart block...or 351. Good 351 blocks are hard to find. They get cracks in the cam bores. Never seen one split all the way though. The 351 will hold 700hp which is more than we can put down on the street.