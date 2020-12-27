Budget torquier 4.6?

Not a Mustang technically, but it is a 2V 4.6/TR6350 powered car.

I have been driving my TR3650 swapped Marquis around for a few months now, and I enjoy it a lot. The only complaint I have is that even with my 3.55 rear axle, the car still feels a little weak up until around 3K. I’ve been thinking lately about putting together a lighter 4.6 2V with a powerband that is lower down in the rpm range than stock, ideally with improvements across the 1500-4500 rpm in torque especially. I want to do so on a sub grand budget as well. Here’s my thoughts, I’d appreciate feedback.

Parts I already have on hand or in car:
-Dragon oval plenum
-twin 60mm throttle body from a GT500
-80mm MAF and air intake
-28lb EV14 injectors
-109k PI engine (would prefer not to open just in case)

Parts I have access to for cheap:
-Typhoon intake manifold
-Kooks headers
-2.5” exhaust

Parts under consideration for the “new” motor:
-NPI rotating assembly
-Explorer block
-DIY ported PI heads
-NPI cams and valve springs

From my understanding talking to a few others, the higher duration and reduced valve overlap of the NPI cams should shift my peak torque down about a grand in rpm’s to peak at 3500 rpm, while the NPI/PI bastardization should give me a point and a half more compression than stock for 10.5:1ish compression ratio. Using the dragon plenum and dual bladed GT500 throttle body should improve throttle response, and porting the heads and maybe intake if I use the typhoon one should allow the motor to make use of the extra flow from the throttle body. Headers should help the motor breath across the board. What’s the vibe, am I on the wrong rabbit trail or should this end up being a budget torquier 4.6 2V? Any places I could make improvements and stay in budget?
 

