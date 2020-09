Build 2v 4.6 or swap it?

Hello, I have an 02 mustang gt with 200k miles and I just rebuilt my transmission and j-modded it. That being said my engine is getting real close to the end of the road, i was thinking maybe finding a used 2v, getting trickflow heads and Intake manifold, and going full bolt on, or would it be cheaper/ better to swap a f-150 5.0 into it? I’d just really like to have a little more power to compliment the j-mod. Any suggestions would be great but I’d like to keep it NA as it’s my daily driver.